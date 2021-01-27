LETTER: Republicans follow leaders like a cult

To the Editor:
It was a Republican President who; denied the virus for too long; lied about false alternative cures; and when two vaccines were approved, failed to do the simple math of a 300 million population times two and order 600 million doses immediately.
It was the SC Republican Governor who; closed down too late, failed to order a mask mandate; reopened places of assembly too soon and failed at the current vaccine distribution. The CDC and most other states placed the Phase 1a limit at age 65 while SC set it at 70! This incompetent Republican leadership caused a projected half million U.S. deaths and over 7,000 deaths in SC by the end of February.
Meanwhile, members of this same party continue to elevate a flag bearing the name of an individual above that of the national flag. These are not patriots. These are members of a cult.
Thom Schmenk
Summerville