Kissin’ kin is nothing new—or weird

It’s no secret that many op-ed columns are written days before publication. Which is why I’m writing about Joe Biden on Feb. 19, not knowing if he’ll be a presidential candidate on Feb. 25. Oh, who am I kidding? He’s in this ‘til the bitter end.
I have nothing against him, but I’m not sure he’s the right guy for the office. (I didn’t vote for Trump either. Therein lies the advantage of being an “unaffiliated” voter: You pick a candidate, not a party.)
Biden is a personable, experienced statesman who’s smarter than we think he is. That said, maybe he’s stayed too long at the fair—this is his third bid since 1988.
Also, the fact that Obama hasn’t endorsed his former vice-president speaks volumes. Yes, Biden says he asked Obama not to endorse him, but that rings a little hollow.
Enough about politics. Today, let’s look at Joe the Kissin’ Fool.
A couple of weeks ago, his granddaughter Finnegan Biden, 19, accompanied him to a rally in Dubuque, Iowa. They walked onstage holding hands, and after he made a rambling little speech about family, they shared a quick peck on the lips.
And the internet melted.
The negative comments ranged from “No man should EVER kiss his granddaughter like such!” to “Who DOES this?”
I does this, that’s who. There are so many things we could protest: Global warming, hungry children, crippling student loans, a broken mental health system, homelessness. But no, let’s freak out because a grandpa smacked his granddaughter on the lips.
My dad kissed me on the lips, coming and going. He did the same with Mom, my brothers and sister and his grandchildren. Not to mention his sisters, his mother and his nephews.
Sounds like I come from a big, boisterous Italian clan, doesn’t it? No, I’m from a working-class, coastal North Carolina clan who just likes to love on each other. To us, it’s second nature to smooch folks we’re barely related to. It’s a family tradition, now going into its third generation. (Note: We didn’t go around kissing friends, neighbors or co-workers on the mouth. THAT would’ve been weird.)
We knew other families with the same habit. One of Dad’s lodge brothers had a daughter and two sons he still called “honey” when he was white-haired and they were middle-aged. And all of ‘em pecked each other on the lips. With so many kids, spouses, grandkids and in-laws, it took them 10 minutes to kiss everybody goodbye.
I guess it’s all in what you’re used to. Dad was more demonstrative than Mother, who was a great motivator but not the huggy-kissy type. She took after he mother, who showed affection with a brisk pat on the shoulder.
Dad’s parents were also reserved—good people, but about as warm as a glacier. I don’t remember my grandfather ever touching any of his grandchildren, let alone giving kisses. I believe Dad looked back at his upbringing and decided to be an affectionate father.
Back to Kissin’ Joe: He’s been criticized for being too familiar with women in the past. Before his campaign roll-out last spring, seven women came forward to say his behavior made them uncomfortable. One said he held her shoulders and sniffed her hair (which I would have found hilarious.)
Following those accusations, Biden pledged to “be more mindful” of women’s “personal space.” Now he’s Woke Joe, respecting boundaries. Good for him.
I don’t think he violated Finnegan’s personal space. I don’t think she gave it another thought.
Shame on those who did.
Julie R. Smith, who still kisses her brothers, cousins, aunts and uncles, can be reached at widdleswife@aol.com.