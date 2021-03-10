Julie Smith: On paper we don't fit

Widdle has gone on a five-day fishing trip to Florida, and I feel like Mel Gibson in Braveheart.
“FREEEEDOM!”
Naturally, I miss my better half of 15 years. But, “FREEEEDOM!”
Let me state categorically that Widdle is a loving, intelligent partner, and he’d do anything for me.
He also complains if my fingernails are a millimeter too long. Nor does he like the way I chew (“sucking teeth” is mentioned). And he can’t stand me wearing a hat, any hat. Which is weird, because I look really cute in hats. (He does like a baseball cap + ponytail, but show me a guy who doesn’t.)
Why do I stay married to such a control freak? Because I’m right there beside him, bringing even more control freakiness.
We’re both Sagittarians, a sign that supposedly rebels against authority. That’s hilarious, given the way we boss each other around.
When he makes a sandwich, I hover nearby to explain why he should cut it into diagonal halves. In 65 years, Widdle has never cut a sandwich diagonally, but it’s the ONLY way to eat a sandwich. (My helpful advice makes him sigh and suck his own teeth.)
Another sandwich rule: After placing the second piece of bread on top, you must press the sandwich firmly between the cutting board and your flattened palm, because who wants to eat a too-tall sandwich? Widdle, that’s who, as he shoos me out of the way.
He, in turn, cannot let me leave the house without eyeing my hair and saying, “You have to fix that.” I explain for the 5,876th time that my unruly hair is full of cowlicks and frizz, splits unevenly at the crown and will never, ever look like a shampoo commercial, but he keeps trying. (I also point out that wearing a cute straw hat or fedora would solve everything. This, like my sandwich commandments, is ignored.)
Then there’s the driving issue, which is simple: Widdle drives, full stop.
ME: “It’s my car, I want to drive!”
WIDDLE: “I don’t feel like dying today.”
It’s amazing we get anything done, we’re so busy busting each other’s chops. Here’s another exchange:
ME: “Please move the power washer off the porch, along with the paint buckets, tarps and dead ferns.”
HIM: “I’ll get around to it.”
ME: Nag! Nag! Nag!
HIM: “Did you get my fishing license?”
ME: “I’ll get around to it.”
HIM: Nag! Nag! Nag!
How did we ever fall in love? He’s calm and I’m shrill; he’s messy and I’m a neatnik; I listen to Lizzo and he listens to talk radio. I love books and he loves TikTok; he’s an omnivore and I eat the same thing every day (popcorn, broccoli and chicken). He’s been on many cruises, I’m one and done.
On paper we have little in common. But we share the same values, priorities, religious beliefs, money attitudes and a rollicking sense of humor. Widdle can, and does, make me LOL in church. I try to act like it’s the Holy Spirit, but everyone knows better.
We’re also perfect co-travelers. Without prior discussion, on our first vacation we ate a huge hotel breakfast and hit the street, exploring and walking for miles. At about 5 p.m., we went back to the hotel to change clothes and enjoy a cocktail before Ubering to a nice restaurant for dinner. That night he said, “We’re kind of perfect together.”
And so we are.
He’s due home soon, so I need to dust and bake cookies. Which I will do in a straw hat.
Julie R. Smith, who never gets the last word, can be reached at widdleswife@aol.com.