Bills call for federal constitutional convention (copy)

Legislation calling for an Article V convention to amend the U.S. Constitution has been gaining traction lately. An Article V convention has never happened before, and the U.S. Constitution contains no rules for how it would operate.
Should any of this legislation pass and a convention be called, anything will be possible at that convention – including a complete rewrite of the Constitution and the elimination of our constitutional rights.
In addition, there are no real protections at the state level in any of the proposed bills. There is no method for public input into either the selection of delegates or the convention process – in fact, the public is excluded by design and the control of the entire process centered on legislative leaders.
Below is an overview of the two constitutional convention bills currently moving through the legislative process.
H.3125 – Constitutional convention to cut spending, limit power, and term-limit Congress; public excluded from delegate selection process
H.3125 (and its companion bill S.112) calls for convention in order to pass term limits, “fiscal restraints” and to limit federal jurisdiction and power. This bill also lays out a delegate process that deliberately excludes the public at every step. Instead, lawmakers – specifically, legislative leadership – would control every aspect of delegate selection.
The General Assembly would elect the delegates (the ones who would amend/rewrite the Constitution), but the bill leaves out who would make the initial nominations – which means it would most likely be legislative leadership.
As a rule, whenever the legislature controls the appointment selection process for boards and commissions, it is the legislative leadership that nominates candidates.
For instance, the Public Service Commission is elected by the General Assembly, but the candidates are screened and selected by a ten-member committee chosen by two legislative leaders. Judicial selection works the same way: Lawmakers as a whole elect judges, but only after the candidates are handpicked by another ten-member board chosen by three legislative leaders.
These are only a couple of examples of a consistent pattern: by either statute or rule, nominations are controlled by the legislative leadership when the General Assembly is in charge of an election or appointment.
When the nominating process is spelled out in law, it usually includes the criteria that must be applied when evaluating potential candidates. This bill, however, does not. Not only is the public not told who would be nominating delegate candidates – it’s also not told what criteria whoever nominates would be looking for.
The bill lists only the most basic qualifications (delegates must be at least 21, a resident of SC, etc.), but otherwise, citizens would have no idea what lawmakers are looking for when choosing delegates to amend (or rewrite) the U.S. Constitution. And the public itself has no input whatever into that process.
Not only would the public be allowed zero input into delegate selection, citizens would have no way to hold their delegates accountable under this bill. If, during the convention, the delegates representing South Carolina exceed their authorized scope, they would be “policed” by the same people who picked them – their fellow lawmakers.
Truthfully, there is no way for anyone to effectively control delegates once they leave the state, but the “controls” this bill would put in place are vague, nearly impossible to enforce – and completely centered on legislative leadership with no way for the public to have any input whatsoever.
The only “accountability” for delegates who have stepped outside their authorization will rest with the same lawmakers who appointed them in the first place.
In reality, there is no way to effectively oversee or control the delegates once they have left South Carolina for the constitutional convention – nor will anyone in South Carolina know what is going on behind closed doors except what the delegates (most of whom would likely be state lawmakers) choose to tell us.
Moreover, this bill specifically states that this process is how any constitutional conventions will work for South Carolina going forward.
Finally, the legislation attempts to make its application conditional upon Congress and the other states agreeing to South Carolina’s rules – such as Congress not determining convention rules, and no amendment to the Bill of Rights being authorized for consideration.
Of course, lawmakers cannot do this. As Article V of the U.S. Constitution requires Congress to call the convention once two-thirds of the states have applied for one, it is highly doubtful that South Carolina could invalidate its own resolution after the convention has been called.
And while this bill attempts to limit the subject of the convention to fiscal and jurisdictional restraints and term limits, the U.S. Constitution simply provides no way to do that. There are no rules and no precedent for a constitutional convention under Article V, so anything could happen at a convention – regardless of the South Carolina resolution’s attempts to impose rules on the convention. The bill acknowledges this by authorizing the General Assembly to change delegates’ instructions (including topics they may vote on) at any point, and even to authorize instructions that conflict with the “conditions” and delegate instructions in this resolution.
Source: South Carolina Policy Council