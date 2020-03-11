Bills call for federal constitutional convention (copy)

Goose Creek, SC (29445)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early. A few showers developing later in the day. High 78F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.