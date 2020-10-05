Obituary: William (Willie) T Walker

William (Willie) T Walker
William (Willie) T Walker passed away peacefully Oct. 2, 2020.
William T son of the late William and Evelyn (Loveland) Walker was born April 3, 1956. Preceded in death by his sister Elizabeth (Libby Walker) Gold.
He is survived by wife Cheryl (May), his sister Linda, three children Charles, Francis and Krystina, two bonus children Jessica and Justin, eight grandchildren and one great grandchild.
William enjoyed family, fishing, tinkering in his garage, being out in the communities helping less fortunate veterans and citizens.
He was proud to have served our country through his military service of 21 years and through his membership in The American Legion and the Honor Guard.
Visitation and Service is Wed., October 7, 2020 from 9A-11A @ Mcalister-Smith Funeral Home in Goose Creek SC followed by burial @ Beautfort National Cemetary.