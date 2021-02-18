Obituary Patricia "Patsy" Shearer McCallum

Patricia "Patsy" Shearer McCallum, 71, of Summerville, wife of James "Jim" Donald McCallum, Jr., passed away on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at Low County Hospice House.
Family and friends are invited to attend her visitation on Saturday, February 20, 2021 from 6 o'clock to 8 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Sunday, February 21, 2021 at 2 o'clock at Miles Road Baptist Church, 816 Miles Road, Summerville, SC 29485. Burial will follow at Dorchester Memory Gardens, 11000 Dorchester Rd., Summerville, SC 29485.
Facial coverings and social distancing are required.
Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Miles Road Baptist Church, 816 Miles Road, Summerville, SC 29485.
Patsy was born on February 7, 2021 in Brooksville, FL, daughter of the late William and Charlotte Shearer. She graduated as Valedictorian from Summerville High School and Baptist College class of 1972. She then went on to receive her Master's in Education in Math from The Citadel. She was a teacher and mentor for over 35 years. She retired from Berkeley County school district where she taught at Stratford High School. Patsy was a math professor at Liberty University in Lynchburg, VA and was an Adjunct Professor at Trident Technical College. She was a member of Crowfield Baptist Church and Miles Road Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school. She was a humble servant for the Lord. She loved sharing her faith and leading others to the Lord. She loved giving to Christian charities and sponsored many Children overseas. She served in the Charleston County Jail ministry for over 20 years. She had a passion for walking and reading in the Goose Creek and Summerville areas.
Survivors in addition to her husband Jim of 20 years are: sister, Linda Shearer Baldwin (Porter) of Hanahan; nephew, Sean Baldwin (Calyn) of Hanahan; great niece, Calee Baldwin; and cousin, Gary Bovard (Hazel) of Lilburn, GA. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her aunt, Pauline Bovard and cousin, Eileen Bovard.
