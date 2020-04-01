Obituary George B. Hyland

George B. Hyland, aka "Gehog", age 85, went home to be with the Lord, March 28, 2020, at his home in Boiling Springs, SC. He was born November 12, 1934 on South Street, Rockland, Maine to the late George B. Hyland, Sr. and Leola Hyland. He had two sisters: Betty Tovey and Regina Maxner. He married the love of his life, Patricia Anne Treneer, August 5, 1961 and they were happily married for 59 years. They had two sons: David G. Hyland, married to Crystal D. Hyland and Michael D. Hyland married to Rachel A. Hyland. He had four grandchildren: Jason Adam Barger, Rebekah Leigh Musumeci, Joshua Dean Hyland, Stephanie Lynn Junge; eight great-grandchildren: Taylor Leigh Musumeci, Karmyn Leigh Musumeci, Brynna Leigh Musumeci, Dawson Kade Brock, Jaycee Elizabeth Hyland, Liam James Barger, Emma Jane Barger, Emma Lynn Junge. Brother and sister-in-law's include: James and Sharon Lombardo, David and Tina Carmichael, John Thomas Treneer, Bobby and Judy Oxton. He also left behind nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.
George graduated from Rockland High School in the Class of 1953. During his early years, he enjoyed sailing, boating and canoeing. As a young man, he apprenticed under his father, George B. Hyland, Sr., in the family business - Hyland Machine Company, operating lathes, milling machines and other equipment. He enlisted in the U. S. Navy in 1953 and transferred to the Reserves in 1957. While in the Reserves, he trained for a commercial pilot's license. He completed pilot training in 1959. In 1960, the Navy requested he return to active duty where he remained in the U. S. Navy until 1976. While on active duty, George served on numerous ships and stations, including 3 years on the Island of Guam with his family. After retiring from the Navy, he worked for E. I. DuPont and took early retirement in 1994. Then, after retiring from DuPont, he and his wife returned to their native state of Maine.
Some of the greatest highlights of his life include being a Deacon at First Baptist, Goose Creek, SC and serving as a Sunday School teacher to both youth and adults.
For many years, he also enjoyed deer hunting with his brothers-in-law, Jimmy and Stevie Lombardo. At the top of his list of accomplishments was being PopPop to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and having them play with his handlebar mustache. No one else was allowed this great honor!
There will be a Celebration of Life Memorial (date TBA) back in Owls Head Maine in early summer 2020.
