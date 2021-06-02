Obituary Claire McNeill Fritz

Claire McNeill Fritz, 74, of Goose Creek, SC, widow of Alan Edward Fritz, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Her Funeral Service will be held Saturday, June 5, 2021 in the Goose Creek United Methodist Church, 142 Red Bank Road at 2:00 pm. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Northwoods Chapel.
Claire was born July 25, 1946 in Abbeville, SC, daughter of the late Charles McNeill, Jr. and the late Bell McMahan McNeill. She was a member of Goose Creek United Methodist Church.
She is survived by two daughters, Carmen D. Fritz of Summerville, SC and Amy M. Fritz of Goose Creek, SC.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and sister, Connie McNeill Morse.
