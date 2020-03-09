Obituary Ann Louise Kaverman

Ann Louise Kaverman, 89, of Kings Mountain, NC, passed away peacefully on March 7, 2020 at Testa Hospice in Kings Mountain. She was born in Salamanca, New York the late Joseph Walsh and Ethel Seaman Walsh. Ann lived in Jamestown New York where she and Robert were very active in the American Legion and V.F.W. After relocating to Goose Creek, SC, they remained active in the American Legion, V.F.W. and Meals on Wheels. Ann worked in the retail industry with Sears and Roebuck for many years. She was a dedicated and loving wife, mother and grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She will be missed dearly by loving family.
SURVIVORS: Husband of 48 years: Robert G. Kaverman
Sons: Robert M. Kaverman and wife, Carla, Patrick Cluca and wife Josie, and John T. Clucas and wife Jeannie
Daughter: Karen Kulig (Larry)
Brother: Joseph Walsh
7 Grandchildren 18 Great Grandchildren 5 Great-Great Grandchildren
No Services are scheduled at this time
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to:
Immaculate Conception Church at 510 St. James Avenue, Goose Creek, SC 29445 or to St. Mary's Catholic Church at 818 McGowan Road, Shelby, NC 28150