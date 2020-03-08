Death Notices received March 3-9
BANG, Helen McNinch, 73, of Moncks Corner, a former flower bed designer with Greenwood Development and wife of Byron Bang, died March 4. Arrangements by Russell Funeral Chapel.
BENNETT-REESE, Cerretha Mae, 61, of Summerville died March 1. Arrangements by Eutawville Community Funeral Home.
BROWN, Gerald Harry, 61, of Moncks Corner, a retired roofer and husband of Sherrie Trice Brown, died March 1. Arrangements by Scott’s Mortuary.
BRYAN, Norman Alexander, 86, of St. Stephen, an Air Force veteran and widower of Willie Mae Bryan, died March 2. Arrangements by Henryhand’s St. Stephen Chapel.
BURBIDGE, Brad Jamison, 36, of Ladson died March 6. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home of Summerville.
CIMMINO, Phyllis Cassera, 91, of Summerville, wife of Anthony N. Cimmino, died March 1. Arrangements by James A. McAlister Funerals and Cremation of Charleston.
COUCH, Kevin Bruce Jr., 27, of Summerville died March 3. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home of North Charleston.
DROZE, Linda Jordan, 72, of Moncks Corner, former legal secretary with Dennis & Dennis Attorneys at Law, retired administrative assistant to R. Marley Dennis Jr. and widow of Cleatwood E. Droze, died March 6. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home.
ERVIN, Anthony Gerard, 47, of Summerville, husband of Lucrecia L. Ervin, died Feb. 29. Arrangements by Murray’s Mortuary of North Charleston.
GARRETT, Laura C., 78, of Huger, widow of Isiah Garrett, died Feb. 25. Arrangements by Smith-McNeal’s Awendaw Chapel.
GATHERS, Tracie L., 40, of Goose Creek died March 2. Arrangements by Rivers Funeral Home.
GILLARD, James Allen, 63, of Cross, husband of Rosa Lee Gillard, died March 5. Arrangements by Henryhand’s St. Stephen Chapel.
GOODWIN, Archie Mitchell, 78, of Summerville, an Army Reserve veteran, salesman and husband of Diane Parker Goodwin, died March 8. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home of North Charleston.
GRAY, Carolyn H., 83, of Goose Creek died March 1. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
GROOMS, Robert Allen, 76, of Knightsville, a painter with Bob’s Painting and husband of Shirley Ann Craven Grooms, died March 1. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home of Summerville.
HOOD, Charlie, 73, of Bonneau, a retired insulator and farmer, died March 1. Arrangements by Russell Funeral Chapel of Moncks Corner.
JOHNSON, John Lee, 74, of Summerville, owner of a dental laboratory and husband of Wilma Garrett Johnson, died March 1. Arrangements by Stuhr’s West Ashley Chapel of Charleston.
KENNEDY, Glenn, 87, of Bonneau Beach, an Army veteran, retired radiological physical science technician with the Charleston Naval Shipyard and widower of Pauline Music Kennedy, died March 3. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
KNIGHT, William Littleton, 76, of Summerville, husband of Linda Lee Knight, died March 1. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home.
LEJARDE, Macario, 92, of Goose Creek, a farmer, died March 1. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home of North Charleston.
MUNDY, Vermelle D., 82, of Summerville, a homemaker and widow of Harvey E. Mundy, died March 3. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home.
PEEPLES, Jack Boyd, 77, of Moncks Corner, a retired supervisor with Piggly Wiggly Carolina Co. and husband of Doris Driggers Peeples, died March 5. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home.
POTTS, Tamela Annette, 60, of Moncks Corner, an administrative assistant with the Department of Public Safety Troop 6 and wife of Edward M. Potts, died March 3. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home.
POWELL, William Jr., 88, of Summerville, an Air Force veteran, died Feb. 28. Arrangements by Murray’s Mortuary of North Charleston.
REIN, William Burton, 51, of Summerville, a former truck driver, died Feb. 27. Arrangements by Tri-County Cremation Center.
RIVERS, Arturo, 34, of Moncks Corner died March 2. Arrangements by Rivers Funeral Home of Goose Creek.
SNAVELY, Thomas Barie, 68, of Moncks Corner, a retired auto technician with Crew’s Chevrolet and husband of Judy Stroud Snavely, died March 3. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home.
STEPHENS, Mattie Pearl, 88, of St. Stephen, a retired housekeeper and widow of Albert Stephens, died March 3. Arrangements by Henryhand’s St. Stephen Chapel.
THURSTON, Marie Eleanor, 88, of Ridgeville died Feb. 12. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
TYLER, Joseph, 64, of Summerville died March 1. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ North Charleston Chapel.
UHLER, Robert Edward, 83, of Daniel Island died March 6. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith’s Mount Pleasant Chapel.
WRIGHT, Willie Joe, 90, of St. Stephen, husband of Annie Rose Wright, died March 1. Arrangements by Gethers Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
Local death notices run free of charge. For information about publishing a full obituary, contact your local funeral home.