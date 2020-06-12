Death Notices

BAKER, Donna Henriksen, 73, of Bonneau died June 11. Arrangements by Stuhr’s Northwoods Chapel of North Charleston.
FUHRMAN, Cecily Coe, 74, of Summerville died June 5. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
HEDGES, Richard Paul, 76, of Moncks Corner died June 7. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
JACKSON, Joseph Milner, 26, of Bonneau died June 9. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home of Summerville.
LAWHORNE, John William, 74, of Goose Creek died June 7. Arrangements by Murray’s Mortuary of North Charleston.
LORICK, Aaron Robert, 44, of Ladson died June 9. Arrangements by Charleston Cremation Center and Funeral Home.
MANIGAULT, Marshall Jr., 91, of Moncks Corner died June 4. Arrangements by Scott’s Mortuary.
McDANIEL, Christie B., 82, of Huger died June 6. Arrangements by Divinity Mortuary of Moncks Corner.
NICHOLLS, Patricia P., 69, of Summerville died June 8. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith’s Goose Creek Chapel.
PATRICK, Christine Facteau, 60, of Ladson died June 7. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
SALLIDIN, Lillian Bennett, 94, of Macedonia died June 9. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
SHARAR, Clarence B., 92, of Summerville died June 9. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith’s Goose Creek Chapel.
SUMPTER, Na’Shon, 16, son of Sureka Wigfall and Shaunn Sumpter, of Pineville, died June 9. Arrangements by Henryhand’s St. Stephen Chapel.
WILLIAMS, George Kenneth Jr., 75, of Ladson died June 11. Arrangements by Murray’s Mortuary of North Charleston.