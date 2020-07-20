Death Notices

ALTMAN, George Henry, 84, of Bonneau Beach died July 16. Arrangements by Stuhr’s Mount Pleasant Chapel.
BEAUMONT, Nancy Eileen Mildenberger, 69, of Dorchester died July 16. Arrangements by Palmetto Cremation Society of North Charleston.
BYRD, Gracie, 82, of Goose Creek died July 12. Arrangements by Gethers Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
COOK, Michael Anthony, 55, of Summerville died July 16. Arrangements by The Serenity Mortuary.
DINGLE, Edward, 70, of St. Stephen died July 12. Arrangements by Henryhand’s St. Stephen Chapel.
DUNCAN, Elizabeth, 89, of Summerville died July 15. Arrangements by Low Country Mortuary of North Charleston.
DUPREE, Dorothy Dixon, 95, of Bonneau died July 14. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
FENNESSY, Zachary Paul, 28, of Goose Creek died July 14. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ North Charleston Chapel.
FINCH, Theodore Arthur, 42, of Summerville died July 16. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
FLUDD, Luther Jr., 76, of Moncks Corner died July 10. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
GATTI, Dorothy J., 88, of Summerville died July 16. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home of North Charleston.
HARRIS, William Arthur, 63, of Summerville died July 15. Arrangements by Albert A. Glover Funeral Home.
HOLMES, Jeremie Jonte Bland, 21, of Goose Creek died July 15. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
HORRY, Antorne Thomas, 38, of Goose Creek died July 18. Arrangements by The Palmetto Mortuary of Charleston.
JAMISON, Adam, 79, of Moncks Corner died July 12. Arrangements by Gethers Funeral Home.
JOHNSON, Benjamin Franklin Jr., 59, of Summerville died July 17. Arrangements by Murray’s Mortuary of North Charleston.
LeMATTY, Amelia Irene, 58, of Goose Creek died July 15. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home of North Charleston.
MACK, Leroy, of Moncks Corner died July 16. Arrangements by Grace Funeral Services of Holly Hill.
MELTON, Kathy Ramsey, 70, of Cross died July 15. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
REID, Herbert Lee, 81, of Moncks Corner died July 13. Arrangements by Gethers Funeral Home.
RICE, Solomon A., 63, of Goose Creek, died July 12. Arrangements by Divinity Mortuary of Moncks Corner.
SAMPSON, Gerald W., 86, of Summerville died July 17. Arrangements by The Serenity Mortuary.
SANDERSON, James Dean, 84, of Moncks Corner died July 16. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home.
SILGALS, Robert, 68, of Hanahan died July 10. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ North Charleston Chapel.
SKIPPER, Walter Hadley, 59, of Huger died July 13. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
VANISH, Jessie, 82, of Moncks Corner died July 16. Arrangements by Grace Funeral Services of Holly Hill.
WELCH, Richard Dennis, 70, of Moncks Corner died July 10. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
WILLIAMS, Mendez F., 53, of Bonneau died July 19. Arrangements by Henryhand’s St. Stephen Chapel.
WILLIAMS, Stephanie Andrene, 46, of Goose Creek died July 16. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.