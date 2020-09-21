Death Notices received Sept. 15-21

BENNETT, David, 70, of Hanahan died Sept. 17. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home of North Charleston.
BIERING, Paula Delilah, 37, of Moncks Corner died Sept. 14. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home.
BLACKMON, Catherine Breedlove, 100, of Moncks Corner died Sept. 18. Arrangements by Russell Funeral Chapel.
BRICE, Wilma K., 79, of Hanahan died Sept. 11. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home of North Charleston.
CAPPS, William Andrew, 46, of St. Stephen died Sept. 17. Arrangements by Russell Funeral Chapel of Moncks Corner.
CARROLL, Andrew Michael, 32, of Summerville died Sept. 15. Arrangements by Stuhr’s Downtown Chapel.
DAVIS, Patsy M., 83, of Cross died Sept. 11. Arrangements by Eutawville Community Funeral Home.
ECHIPARE, Teodoro O., 86, of Moncks Corner died Sept 12. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home of North Charleston.
FLETCHER, Ethel May, 98, of Ladson died Sept. 13. Arrangements by Stuhr’s Northwoods Chapel of North Charleston.
FREEMAN, Jean Givens, 72, of Summerville died Sept. 17. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
GIVENS, Jean, 72, of Goose Creek died Sept. 17. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
HERNANDEZ, Jose Nicholas, 76, of Ladson died Sept. 17. Arrangements by Stuhr’s Northwoods Chapel of North Charleston.
MANNION, Michael Scott, 65, of Moncks Corner died Sept. 12. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Service’s Summerville Chapel.
MATTHEWS, Troy E., 46, of Summerville died Sept. 13. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith’s Goose Creek Chapel.
PARKER, Connie Louise, 73, of Ladson died Sept. 17. Arrangements by Murray’s Mortuary of North Charleston.
PATZ, Betty Wyndham, 87, of Macedonia died Sept. 18. Arrangements by Russell Funeral Chapel of Moncks Corner.
RAY, Jean Elaine, 64, of Cross died Sept. 13. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
REED, Dwayne, 53, of Goose Creek died Sept. 16. Arrangements by Dickerson Mortuary of North Charleston.
ROGERS, Linn R., 90, of Goose Creek died Sept. 15. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith’s Goose Creek Chapel.
SHEPARD, Betty Orvin, 88, of Goose Creek died Sept. 14. Arrangements by Russell Funeral Chapel of Moncks Corner.
STIRLING, Peter James, 73, of Daniel Island died Sept. 17. Arrangements by Stuhr’s Mount Pleasant Chapel.
TAYLOR, Samuel Timothy, 57, of Bonneau died Sept. 14. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
TIMMS, Richard, 85, of Goose Creek died Sept. 14. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ North Charleston Chapel.
WATSON, Lisa Alexis, 58, Goose Creek died Sept. 15. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
WESTFALL, Jean Taylor, 92, of Goose Creek died Sept. 15. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home of North Charleston.
WOOLVERTON, Thomas Russell, 68, of Moncks Corner died Sept. 17. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home.
