Death Notices received Nov. 17-23

Death Notices run free of charge. For information on publishing a full obituary, contact your local funeral home.
ALCANTARA, Emmanuel Leyva, 88, of Goose Creek died Nov. 13. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home of North Charleston.
BASS, Karen Lynn Hill, 64, of Pinopolis died Nov. 18. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Ladson Chapel.
BODIFORD, Evelyn Tucker, 87, of Bonneau died Nov. 19. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
BROWN, Tecora Pauline, 83, of Pineville died Nov. 18. Arrangements by Henryhands St. Stephen Chapel.
BURKE, Lois Anderson, 90, of St. Stephen died Nov. 22. Arrangements by Henryhand’s St. Stephen Chapel.
BUTLER, Martha, 95, of Cross died Nov. 17. Arrangements by Grace Funeral Services of Moncks Corner.
COLLINS, Christopher Shane, 30, of Summerville died Nov. 13. Arrangements by Russell Funeral Chapel.
CROSS, Reginald S., 90, of Moncks Corner died Nov. 22. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home of Summerville.
DRIGGERS, Kenneth Dwayne, 45, of Moncks Corner died Nov. 18. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home.
HUMBERT, Vivian Osborne, 72, of St. Stephen died Nov. 15. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
JINDRACEK, Roy E., 89, of Goose Creek died Nov. 19. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith’s Goose Creek Chapel.
LECKIE, Daniel Shawn, 44, of Goose Creek died Nov. 18. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
MALLON, Cheryl A., 77, of Summerville died Nov. 18. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith’s Goose Creek Chapel.
MELTON, Stephen Gary, 69, of Moncks Corner died Nov. 10. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ North Charleston Chapel.
MILLS, Debbie Rae, 64, of Summerville died Nov. 11. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
MYERS, Susan Dawn, 61, of Goose Creek died Nov. 15. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
NELSON, Alison Marie, of Goose Creek died Nov. 20. Arrangements by Johnson-Halls Funeral Home of Mount Pleasant.
NOSAL, Martin A., 79, of Moncks Corner died Nov. 20. Arrangements by Russell Funeral Chapel.
PERRY, John Edward, 45, of Huger died Nov. 6. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ North Charleston Chapel.
RAMAKER, Mary, 87, of Ladson died Nov. 12. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services.
ROGERS, Dolly Mincey, 106, of Summerville died Nov. 16. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
RUYTS, David Lawrence, 63, of Moncks Corner died Nov. 17. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
SESSOMS, Bobby Daniel, 87, of Daniel Island died Nov. 20. Arrangements by Stuhr’s Mount Pleasant Chapel.
SIMS, Harry Samuel, 75, of Summerville died Nov. 15. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home and Crematory of Manning.
STEELE, Louis Tucker Jr., 86, of Hanahan died Nov. 16. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home of North Charleston.
STEVENS, Patrice Ann, 42, of Summerville died Nov. 13. Arrangements by Murray’s Mortuary of North Charleston.
STRICKLAND, Charles A., 78, of Goose Creek died Nov. 21. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home of Summerville.
TURNBULL, Ronald Coleman, 68, of Ladson died Nov. 16. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
VARNEY, Dorothy Mae, 81, of Goose Creek died Nov. 15. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith’s Goose Creek Chapel.
WATFORD, Linda, 74, of Hanahan died Nov. 19. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funerals and Cremation of North Charleston.
WOOLEY, Nathanial Cecil Edward, 53, of Moncks Corner died Nov. 12. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
WORTHY, Elizabeth E., 91, of Bonneau died Nov. 19. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funerals and Cremation of North Charleston.