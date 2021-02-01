Death Notices received Jan. 26 to Feb. 1

Death Notices run free of charge. For information on publishing a full obituary, contact your local funeral home.
BEHM, John, 88, of Summerville died Jan. 25. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home.
BROWN, Sandra Joann, 82, of Hanahan died Jan. 23. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funerals & Cremation of North Charleston.
BRYANT, Gene, 84, of Moncks Corner died Jan. 30. Arrangements by Rivers Funeral Home of Goose Creek.
CHURCHES, Ronald Wayne, 61, of Goose Creek died Jan24. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
FORD, Rose-Marie, 80, of Moncks Corner died Jan. 20. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
GARVIN, John Robert, 85, of Hanahan died Jan. 21. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ North Charleston Chapel.
GOURDINE, Ernest, 88, of Pineville died Jan. 26. Arrangements by Henryhand’s St. Stephen Chapel.
HOLTZINGER, Gordon Lee, 73, of Daniel Island died Jan. 13. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith’s Mount Pleasant Chapel.
JOHNSON, Linda, 62, of Goose Creek died Jan. 23. Arrangements by Stuhr’s Northwoods Chapel of North Charleston.
KING, Betty Lee Fleming, 72, of Goose Creek died Jan. 28. Arrangements by Stuhr’s Northwoods Chapel of North Charleston.
LANDOLFI, Gloria Jean, 77, of Summerville died Jan. 28. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home.
LIVINGSTON, Ladson, 99, of Cross died Jan. 30. Arrangements by Rivers Funeral Home of Goose Creek.
MAULL, Anita, 85, of Hanahan died Jan. 29. Arrangements by Stuhr’s Northwoods Chapel of North Charleston.
NATIVIDAD, Betty Clark, 80, of Moncks Corner died Jan. 24. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Homes.
NOBEL, Lucille Row, of Lincolnville died Jan. 27. Arrangements by Aiken-Capers Funeral Home of Summerville.
RAY, James Allen, 67, of Goose Creek died Jan. 23. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith’s Goose Creek Chapel.
SHINE, Timothy, 79, of Moncks Corner died Jan. 29. Arrangements by Russell Funeral Chapel.
TEJANO, Veronica Albitos, 68, of Goose Creek died Jan. 23. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
WILHELM, Charles Donald III, 37, of Summerville died Jan. 28. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith’s Goose Creek Chapel.
WILLIAMS, Treasure Shermica, of St. Stephen died Jan. 28. Arrangements by Henryhand’s St. Stephen Chapel.
WILLIAMSON, Thomas E., 73, of Cross died Jan. 11. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Ladson Chapel.
YOUNG, Monica Grace, 60, of Goose Creek died Jan. 26. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.