Death Notices received Feb. 23 to March 1

Death Notices run free of charge. For information on publishing a full obituary, contact your local funeral home.
ALEXANDER, William, 47, of Ridgeville died Feb. 25. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home.
BEVIS, Glenda Irene Dandridge, 71, of Summerville died Feb. 24. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home of North Charleston.
CARLOCK, William Brian, 61, of Summerville died Feb. 19. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
COLBERT, Richard Thomas Jr., 92, of Hanahan died Feb. 2. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home of North Charleston.
DANIEL, Jerry S., 80, of Goose Creek died Feb. 19. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith’s Goose Creek Chapel.
DAVIS, Patricia Whitaker, 73, of Summerville died Feb. 25. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services.
DRAGON, Marvin R., 78, of Summerville died Feb. 26. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home.
FLOWERS, Eugene M., 96, of Hanahan died Feb. 24. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ North Charleston Chapel.
FURTADO, Jorge Gregory, 64, of Summerville died Wednesday. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith’s Mount Pleasant Chapel.
GONSALVES, Edward George Jr., 73, of Goose Creek died Feb. 23. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith’s Goose Creek Chapel.
GROOMS, Raymond Victor Jr., 73, of Summerville died Feb. 24. Arrangements by Palmetto Cremation Society of North Charleston.
HAMMOND, Norma Henrietta, 62, of Goose Creek died Feb. 21. Arrangements by Henryhand’s St. Stephen Chapel.
HECK, Rosemarie, 74, of Summerville died Feb. 24. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith’s Mount Pleasant Chapel.
HILL, Johnnie Major, 98, of Lebanon died Feb. 22. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
HILL, Kenneth, 58, of Moncks Corner died Feb. 21. Arrangements by Palmetto Cremation Society of North Charleston.
JENKINS, St. Julian, 88, of Pineville died Feb. 22. Arrangements by Henryhand’s St. Stephen Chapel.
LEE, Scott Dixon, 59, of Moncks Corner died Feb. 22. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home.
MARION, Loretta, 66, of Moncks Corner died Feb. 25. Arrangements by Gethers Funeral Home.
McCLUSKEY, Keith, 23, of Goose Creek died Feb. 22. Arrangements by Russell Funeral Chapel of Moncks Corner.
RIGGS, Mary Ann Weber, 90, of Hanahan died Feb. 21. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home.
TRAN, Tu, 80, of Hanahan died Feb. 24. Arrangements by James A. McAlister Funerals and Cremation of Charleston.
VAN NICE, Evelyn Harwell, 90, of Hanahan died Feb. 22. Arrangements by Watson Funeral Services of Conway.
WARD, Kathy B., 61, of Goose Creek died Feb. 26. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
WASHINGTON, Felicia Faye, 50, of Pineville died Feb. 21. Arrangements by Henryhand’s St. Stephen Chapel.