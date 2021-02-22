Death Notices received Feb. 16-22

Death Notices run free of charge. For information on publishing a full obituary, contact your local funeral home.
ARNOLD, Nancy Rae, 83, of Goose Creek died Feb. 20. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith’s Goose Creek Chapel.
BECKMANN, Louise, 87, of Summerville died Feb. 17. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith’s Goose Creek Chapel.
BENTON, Linda D., 73, of Ladson died Feb. 12. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home of North Charleston.
BLACKWELL, Gerald E., 89, of Summerville died Feb. 16. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home.
BOAST, Keith Ernest, 76, of Goose Creek died Feb. 15. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
BUNCH, Ruthie Lincoln, 81, of Shulerville died Feb. 17. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
BUTLER, Willie Lee, 65, of Pineville died Feb. 14. Arrangements by Henryhand’s St. Stephen Chapel.
CULLEN, John C., 54, of Bonneau died Feb. 19. Arrangements by Russell Funeral Chapel.
DUKES, James Broward Jr., 25, of North Charleston died Feb. 15. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home of Summerville.
HARRINGTON, John Brady, 79, of Summerville died Feb. 15. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home.
HERNDON, James Grady, 79, of Summerville died Feb. 18. Arrangements by Brice Herndon’s Walterboro Chapel.
HOLCOMBE, Roger Michael, 77, of Moncks Corner died Feb. 13. Arrangements by Williamsburg Funeral Home of Kingstree.
HOPE, Gordon B. Jr., 82, of Goose Creek died Feb. 16. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith’s Goose Creek Chapel.
INFINGER, Alonzo V. Jr., 72, of St. George died Feb. 19. Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home.
JENKINS, Sheila Mae, 63, of Ladson died Feb. 16. Arrangements by Fielding Home for Funerals of North Charleston.
JORDAN, Priscilla Ann Ray, 73, of Moncks Corner died Feb. 16. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
LINTON, Ailean Revels, 91, of Goose Creek died Feb. 15. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home.
LUTEN, Jessie David, 76, of Summerville died Feb. 18. Arrangements by Tri-County Cremation.
McDERMOTT, William, 68, of Goose Creek died Feb. 9. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith’s Goose Creek Chapel.
MONCMAN, Joseph Michael, 57, of Moncks Corner died Feb. 12. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
MORRIS, Douglas McAlister Jr., 79, of Cross died Feb. 13. Arrangements by Russell Funeral Chapel of Moncks Corner.
PALMER, Cora Lee, 84, of Moncks Corner died Feb. 13. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith’s Goose Creek Chapel.
PEACOCK, Shelly Lorene, 78, of Summerville died Feb, 17. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
PINCKNEY, Jackie, 69, of Pineville died Feb. 13. Arrangements by Henryhand’s St. Stephen Chapel.
RHODES, Dolly Jamison, 79, of Bonneau died Feb. 17. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
SHEID, Irma Elizabeth, 77, of Moncks Corner died Feb. 11. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
SNEAD, Donald Roy, 80, of Summerville died Feb. 17. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
STRONG, Lazette Melondy, 52, of Ladson died Feb. 17. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
SWEATMAN, Norma Ballington, 81, of Ladson died Feb. 17. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
TODD, Tyler James, 24, of Goose Creek died Feb. 15. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith’s Goose Creek Chapel.