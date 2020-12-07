Death Notices received Dec. 1-7

Death Notices run free of charge. For information on publishing a full obituary, contact your local funeral home.
COLLINS, Rosella S., 74, of Goose Creek died Dec. 2. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith’s Goose Creek Chapel.
GREEN, Horace Jr., 82, of Goose Creek died Dec. 2. Arrangements by Scott’s Mortuary.
JONES, Ruth A., 74, of St. Stephen died Dec. 3. Arrangements by Gethers Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
LANIER, Dorothy Clark, 80, of Moncks Corner died Dec. 6. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home.
LeCLAIR, Marlene Kay, 58, of Moncks Corner died Dec. 2. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
LOCKWOOD, Rufus Guy, 94, of Huger died Dec. 1. Arrangements by Scott’s Mortuary of Goose Creek.
MERRILL, Steven Douglas, 51, of Goose Creek died Nov. 30. Arrangements by Stuhr’s Funeral Home.
SHARPER, Gloria Jean, 58, of Huger died Dec. 2. Arrangements by Gethers Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
THOMAS, George Jim, 73, of Cordesville died Dec. 5. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
WHEAT, Blanche Jones, 86, of Hanahan died Dec. 4. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home of Summerville.