Death Notices received Aug. 11-17

ALLEN, John Fulton, 94, of Summerville died Thursday. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
BEODDY, Brian Allen, 50, of Ladson died Friday. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
COOK, Jeanette Morris, 93, of Moncks Corner died Saturday. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home.
GARRETT, Nellie A., 84, of Cross died Monday. Arrangements by Avinger Funeral Home of Holly Hill.
HARRISON, Jack Arnold, 91, of Hanahan died Thursday. Arrangements by Stuhr’s Northwoods Chapel.
LACKEY, Mary Frances Gossett, 95, of Moncks Corner died Tuesday. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home.
McGUIRE, Harrell, 78, of Ladson died Sunday. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home of Summerville.
PORTER, Patsy Gosnell, 85, of Moncks Corner died Monday. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Ladson Chapel.
RAY, Mary Frances, 86, of Goose Creek died Friday. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville.
RICAFRENTE, Sally Morse, 62, of Moncks Corner died Friday. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home.
SCHUMANN, Autrey Sherril, 68, of Summerville died Saturday. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home.
THOMAS, Shauntel Xavier, 31, of Goose Creek died Aug. 7. Arrangements by Fielding Home For Funerals’ Downtown Chapel of Charleston.
TUCKER, Mikell B., 58, of Ladson died Sunday. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith’s Goose Creek Chapel.
WARNEY, Sheila Marie, 40, of Moncks Corner died Wednesday. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services Summerville Chapel.