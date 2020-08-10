Death Notices (copy)

ACKERMAN, Ricky E., 58, of Moncks Corner died Aug. 4. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home.
BLUME, Frederick William, 74, of Bethera died Aug. 3. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
COOK, Jeanette Morris, 93, of Moncks Corner died Aug. 8. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home.
GADSDEN, Laverne Maxine, 56, of Goose Creek died Aug. 7. Arrangements by Stuhr’s Mount Pleasant Chapel.
GARWOOD, Samuel Gray, 78, of Hanahan died Aug. 5. Arrangements by Stuhr’s Northwoods Chapel of North Charleston.
HENDRIX, Linda Gjennestad, 64, of Charleston died Aug. 6. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
JOHNSON, Mary Ann, 77, of Goose Creek died Aug. 4. Arrangements by Rivers Funeral Home.
MAZYCK, Sharon Hawkins, 59, of Jamestown died Aug. 7. Arrangements by Gethers Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
McCUE, Enoch Allen, 55, of Goose Creek died Aug. 4. Arrangements by Low Country Mortuary of North Charleston.
McGUIRE, Harrell, 78, of Ladson died Aug. 9. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home of Summerville.
PHINIEZY, John Roger, 65, of Jamestown died Aug. 6. Arrangements by Divinity Mortuary of Moncks Corner.
PRIJOLES, Azucena Baltero, 75, of Goose Creek died Aug. 2. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith’s Goose Creek Chapel.
RHODES, Lee Allen, 82, of Bonneau died Aug. 1. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
RICAFRENTE, Sally Morse, 62, of Moncks Corner died Aug. 7. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home.
ROGERS, Mary L., 81, of Goose Creek died Aug. 7. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home of Summerville.
SCHUMANN, Autrey Sherril, 68, of Summerville died Aug. 8. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home.
SMITH, Mark Steven, 39, of Cross died Aug. 6. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
SNIPE-ROGERS, Ronetta, 47, of Moncks Corner died Aug. 6. Arrangements by Divinity Mortuary.
WALKER, Earlene, 96, of Goose Creek died Aug. 6. Arrangements by Rivers Funeral Home.
WEISE, Ricky Darrell, 66, of St. Stephen died Aug. 4. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
Death notices run free of charge every week in the Berkeley Independent. For information about publishing full obituaries, please contact your local funeral home.