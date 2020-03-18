Trident Health changes visitation policy amid COVID-19 pandemic

Trident Health has made changes to its visiting hours as the COVID-19 pandemic spreads throughout the Lowcountry.
For the continued protection of its patients and staff starting tomorrow at 6 am, Trident Health will allow only one visitor per patient at a time, according to a news release. Other visitors will have to wait outside the building, not in the lobby or waiting area, until the first visitor exits the hospital.
Regular visitation ends at 7:30 pm. One overnight visitor is allowed for hospice and palliative care patients and patient advocates for pre and post-surgery patients. No visitors under the age of 18 will be allowed in the hospitals unless they are receiving medical care.
At Summerville Medical Center, children under 18 are allowed in the Labor & Delivery and Mother/Baby units if visiting a new sibling. These changes include all four area facilities; Trident Medical Center, Summerville Medical Center, Moncks Corner Medical Center and Centre Pointe Emergency.
All visitors are screened upon entry. Their temperature is taken and they are asked several questions including whether they have a cough or have come into contact with anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19.
The Summerville Medical Center is currently treating one patient who tested positive for COVID-19. The patient is isolated in a negative pressure room. No details were provided on the patient’s condition. The new case is the first in Dorchester County but there are currently 60 cases statewide.
The Summerville Medical Center is preparing for an influx of patients as the COVID-19 pandemic spreads throughout the nation. Jeff Taylor, chief executive officer at Summerville Medical Center, said Trident Health is standing ready to serve the community.
“These are uncertain times but that is why we are here- to take care of our community,” Taylor said.
As of Wednesday evening, Taylor said there was only one patient in the medical center who has tested positive for COVID-19. The facility has nine negative pressure rooms- which are designed to isolate a patient who has an airborne infectious disease. He said the facility has the ability to convert more rooms into a negative pressure room, “as demand dictates.”
Taylor did not comment on the amount of ventilators that are available at the facility but did say, “We at Trident Health feel prepared to take care of what comes our way and are ready and prepared to take care of the community's needs.”
As far as personal protective equipment goes for staff, Taylor said there are currently no shortages but he has made plans with the Hospital Corporation of America (HCA) hospital system, South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control and the surrounding healthcare community in the Lowcountry, to ensure that Summerville Medical Center has enough resources.
As some health care centers in other parts of the country are considering calling back recently retired nurses and doctors to meet demand as the pandemic reaches a peak, Taylor said at this time, the Summerville Medical Center is able to cover all shifts with its current employees. However, they are “actively pursuing options, if the need becomes immediately necessary.”
At this time, Summerville Medical Center has not cancelled elective procedures but it is recommending that patients contact the physicians who have ordered upcoming tests and procedures and ask if there are changes in the planned date.
Taylor emphasized that residents should keep calm and there is no need for alarm.
“We should do the things that make the most sense in protecting one another and ourselves from becoming ill,” Taylor said. That includes hand washing, social distancing, and staying home unless it is absolutely necessary to go out.”
Anyone with questions about their health or showing symptoms for COVID-19 can call 843-797-3463 to speak to a registered nurse at Trident Health.