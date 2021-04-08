Transit project seeks public's feedback

The Lowcountry Rapid Transit project, led by the Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments, is nearing the end of a development study that aims to create a more mobile and connected region.
The project team will host two virtual workshops focused on key station areas along the corridor in Summerville and North Charleston and wants the public’s feedback in planning a 20- and 40-year vision for the LCRT. The public is invited to register and attend one or both of the workshops.
“Now is the time for people to get involved and be a major part of moving South Carolina’s first mass transit system forward,” BCDCOG principal planner and LCRT project lead Sharon Hollis said.
Summerville’s public workshop is Monday, April 19 from 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
North Charleston’s public workshop is Tuesday, April 20 from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Visit www.lowcountryrapidtransit.com to pre-register for either virtual workshop.
LCRT is a modern bus rapid transit system that will connect communities in the Charleston area. Operating mostly in dedicated lanes between the fairgrounds in Ladson, serving North Charleston on Rivers Avenue and connecting to WestEdge in downtown Charleston, LCRT plans to offer safe, reliable, low-cost and new mobility alternatives.