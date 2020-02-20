Trail system continues to connect communities

The future is bright for the trail system in Summerville. As the Town of Summerville and Dorchester County move forward to develop new parks and green spaces, more opportunities arise to expand the trail system.
The existing trail system in Summerville is 13 miles but that may soon be increased to 20, according to Eric Davis, director of parks and recreation for Dorchester County.
“We’re really connecting a lot- not just retail districts but parks, green spaces and population centers,” Davis said. “We’ve got all kinds of opportunities to expand out.”
Davis along with Russ Cornette and John Franko on Wednesday spoke to a crowd of business community members with the Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce for the chamber’s monthly “Power Hour.” The hour-long session took place in the town council chambers.
Summerville’s existing Sawmill Branch Trail, a 7-mile trail built along drainage canals, has the potential to be one of the best trail systems in the whole state, according to Davis. Currently the trail connects downtown Summerville to the Oakbrook Family YMCA. The multi use trail is enjoyed by cyclists, walkers and runners.
Davis touched on planned extensions for the trail including extending the Sawmill Branch Trail all the way to Dorchester Road, the Bend on the Ashley and even creating a connection that crosses the Ashley River.
“We have limited funding and a lot of needs when it comes to the trail,” Davis said.
He talked about some of the funding sources available for trail projects including the Oakbrook Tax Increment Finance District, 2020 parks bond, local hospitality tax revenue, and sponsorships, partnerships and grants.
Work has already begun on a trail system master plan that seeks to improve safety along the Sawmill Branch Trail and to create new signage. Due to the forthcoming Ashley River Park, a new name may be needed for the trail system because it will change and expand beyond what it is now.
Russ Cornette, town engineer and director of public works, highlighted the town’s efforts to maintain the Sawmill Branch Trail. He said he will request funds in next year’s town budget to resurface parts of the Sawmill Branch Trail and to widen it in some areas from 10 feet to 12 feet.
He also spoke about how the trail will be impacted by the town’s biggest transportation project.
As construction begins on the third phase of the Berlin G. Myers Parkway extension, part of the trail from East Carolina Avenue to Luden Drive will be rerouted for a year or longer. The detour designed by the South Carolina Department of Transportation involves pedestrians traveling along Bacons Bridge Road, down Edisto Drive and through the Newington neighborhood to connect back to Luden Drive.
John Franko, a founding member of the advocacy group, Bike/Walk Summerville, spoke about the groups’ efforts to educate community members about the need for increased safety for pedestrians and cyclists sharing the roads with motorists.
He said anyone who is out on local roads- whether they are running, walking, or cycling- has safety concerns and most likely has experienced a near miss or a witnessed an accident.
“Roads get wider, busier, and less friendly to pedestrians and all development is based around cars,” Franko said. “Everything seems to be designed for the benefit of the automobile.”
Franko gave a brief history of the advocacy group. He said it started last fall when Megan Walters Jenkins was struck and killed as she was cycling on Highway 78 in Dorchester County. The 33-year-old high school counselor was riding her bicycle on a bright and clear day. Since her tragic death, the advocacy group has been talking at local schools and civic clubs in an effort to raise awareness about safety for pedestrians.
Franko said the group seeks to “change the culture,” around safety for pedestrians and cyclists by advocating for safe, multimobile streets.
The group is currently pursuing a nonprofit status and organizing a color run and ride of silence in honor of Jenkins. They have also spoken at schools, civic clubs, and town meetings in order to share their mission.
“It's not just about a bunch of athletes wanting to ride a trail and have safer streets- this is a valuable thing for our community (in terms of) health, and economic development,” Franko said.
To view a video of the power hour, visit the Chamber’s facebook page.