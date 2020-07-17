Traffic enforcement ramps up during a pandemic

As the impact of COVID-19 unfolded over the past few months concern about its spread limited a lot of routine traffic enforcement by law enforcement, but that is about to change.
An initiative called Operation Southern Shield begins July 19 and will continue until July 25. The effort includes law enforcement in five southern states including South Carolina. The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is among the agencies taking part in the campaign put together by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to help decrease the number of fatal crashes.
“The COVID pandemic has had an adverse reaction on proactive traffic enforcement by hindering contact with the public,” said Lt. Rick Carson, from the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, in an emailed statement. “In addition to this there have been less drivers on the roadway allowing those on the road to have free reign to drive faster and with less caution.”
But summertime traffic is now on the rise and so are the number of virus infections. Numbers from the South Carolina Department of Public Safety show that through July 14th, 2020, there have been 180 speed-related traffic deaths.
As of July 17, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has confirmed 1,053 deaths from COVID-19. Both numbers are sobering and the COVID-19 death count begin until March.
Law enforcement’s enforcing now has to come with a more cautious approach. The South Carolina Highway Patrol is also a part of Operation Southern Shield. The agency has also produced a video to help those getting pulled over with proper, social distancing, protocol.
“Let the officer know if you have tested positive for COVID-19 or if you are awaiting results from the test for the virus,” said Lance Corporal Joe Hovis, in the video from the Highway Patrol.
Other recommendations include not getting out of your vehicle unless told to do so, holding your documents out the window so the officer can read them without touching the items.
“Now more than ever before our law enforcement officers are encouraged to maintain as much distance as possible between themselves and the public while conducting business,” said State Trooper First Class Lena Butler. “As the trooper gathers information from you be aware they may speak louder than usual as they look to maintain proper social distance.”
A more sensible piece of advice from troopers is to obey all traffic laws so there will be no need for social distancing in the first place.