State non-profit helps people navigate assistance maze

As lawmakers in Washington work to pass a second stimulus package, that some argue is long overdue, an organization continues to assist a growing number of people navigate, the often puzzling process of getting help.
As resources grow more depleted, a record number of people who never thought they would need a form public assistance are now, unemployed or under-employed and in a desperate search for aid. But what’s available and how do people qualify?
The idea for the statewide non-profit, SC Thrive, first started in 2009 with an effort to plug more struggling rural families into a network of local, state and federal programs that offer assistance. Millions of dollars in aid was going unclaimed as families continued to struggle with basic needs.
Fast forward to 2020 where the health and financial effects from COVID-19 have exhausted several agencies and non-profits. SC Thrive, is now as busy as ever pointing those in need in the right direction to get help, inside an overwhelmed and complex system.
“We have seen an increase in calls this year, obviously with local organizations being shut down and it being a little harder to get to places like DHHS and DSS,” said Beth Shaull, Director of Marketing and Public Relations at SC Thrive.
The non-profit assists families and individuals in getting help with: Medicaid, SNAP, hospitalizations, prescription drugs, veteran benefits, tax support and temporary help for needy families. There was a COVID-19 rental assistance program, through SC Housing, that has since expired but another assistance plan may happen in the future. Most of the calls now are for any kind of financial assistance.
“There are business that are shutting down and they are having to send their employees home and sometimes they are shutting down permanently,” said Shaull. “Even if they weren’t hurting financially at the onset of the pandemic, it’s possible some of that may have increased now.”
SC Thrive’s goal is to help people, who face various barriers connect to resources and find solutions. As things change with a new stimulus plan, there may be additional options, for those in need, coming soon.
“Initially we would take you through a benefit screener to see which benefit you might be eligible for and if you might be interested in applying, we would help you with that over the phone and submit that application telephonically to DHHS and DSS,” she said. “Specifically I have taken calls about rental assistance still, so if somebody calls with something we might not necessarily be able to assist with, we point them in the direction of other resources that are available in their area.”