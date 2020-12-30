South Carolina National Guard transportation soldiers move Military All-Terrain Vehicle

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. R. Van McCarty, the adjutant general for South Carolina, meets with U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Gordon L. Ellis, Indiana National Guard 38th Infantry Division Commanding general, at the Port of Charleston, Dec. 2, 2020 in Charleston, South Carolina, to visit with the U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers of the 1050th Transportation Battalion who have been transporting more than 590 Military All-Terrain Vehicles (MATV) from the Port of Charleston to a holding spot located in North Charleston. The 38th Infantry Division is one of the many units that may receive some of these MATVs.