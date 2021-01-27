Sen. Graham reintroduces 20-week abortion ban

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina, today reintroduced the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act.
The legislation would provide common-sense protections for unborn children at 20 weeks after fertilization, a point at which there is significant scientific evidence that abortion inflicts tremendous pain on the unborn, according to Graham.
Graham has introduced the Pain-Capable legislation for the last four congressional sessions.
“I am proud to once again introduce the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act,” Graham said. “There are only seven countries that allow wholesale abortions at the 20-week period, including China and North Korea. The United States should not be in that club.”
“I don’t believe abortion, five months into pregnancy, makes us a better nation,” Graham said. “America is at her best when she’s standing up for the least among us, and the sooner we pass this legislation into law, the better. We are on the right side of history.”
The legislation is cosponsored by the following:
U.S. Senators John Barrasso, R-Wyoming.
Marsha Blackburn, R-Tennessee.
Roy Blunt, R-Missouri.
John Boozman, R-Arkansas.
Mike Braun, R-Indiana.
John Cornyn, R-Texas.
Tom Cotton, R-Arkansas.
Kevin Cramer, R-North Dakota.
Mike Crapo, R-Idaho.
Ted Cruz, R-Texas.
Steve Daines, R-Montana.
Joni Ernst, R-Iowa.
Deb Fischer, R-Nebraska.
Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa.
Bill Hagerty, R-Tennessee.
Josh Hawley, R-Missouri.
John Hoeven, R-North Dakota.
Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Mississippi.
James Inhofe, R-Oklahoma.
Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin.
John Kennedy, R-Louisiana.
James Lankford, R-Oklahoma.
Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyoming.
Roger Marshall, R-Kansas.
Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky.
Jerry Moran, R-Kansas.
Rand Paul, R-Kentucky.
Rob Portman, R-Ohio.
James Risch, R-Idaho.
Mitt Romney, R-Utah.
Mike Rounds, R-South Dakota.
Marco Rubio, R-Florida.
Ben Sasse, R-Nebraska.
Rick Scott, R-Florida.
Tim Scott, R-South Carolina.
Richard Shelby, R-Alabama.
Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska.
John Thune, R-South Dakota.
Thom Tillis, R-North Carolina.
Pat Toomey, R-Pennsylvania.
Tommy Tuberville, R-Alabama.
Roger Wicker, R-Mississippi.
Todd Young, R-Indiana.