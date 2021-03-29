SCDOT holds hearing on changes to Berlin Myers Parkway project plan

A virtual meeting will be hosted by the South Carolina Department of Transportation regarding the Berlin Myers Parkway project. The meeting will be available for access on the projects website starting on March 30 through April 14.
Joy Riley, SCDOT project manager, said that after the public hearing in January 2020, the review of permit applications determined there would need to be some additional changes to the project plans.
The public hearing has been called, Riley says, to inform the public that there will be changes involving more work with flood control near the roadway project.
“After that meeting, in the review of our permit applications, it was determined that some additional flood mitigation work needed to be performed in the channel downstream of the roadway project,” Riley said.
The SCDOT says that the strategies involve construction activities along the Sawmill Branch to Dorchester Road in order to improve the regulation of floodwaters.
Records show that the phase one of the Berlin Myers parkway project the project was completed back in 1990, when the first segments of the roadway were built from US 17 A in Summerville all the way to US 78. Later, phase two of the project finished construction in 1995 when US 78 in Summerville was connected to E Carolina Avenue. Both were created as an alternate route to the more congested US 17A.
Now in the third and final phase of the project, the SCDOT is working on to finalize plans for construction that would extend from E. Carolina Avenue to reconnect with US 17 A, at the intersection with W Fisher Road.