Region mostly untouched by Isaias

Lowcountry residents awoke to booming thunder Monday morning as Tropical Storm Isaias continued its steady grind up the East Coast.
The storm arrived mostly as a heavy rainstorm rather than a hurricane as some weather watchers feared.
The storm was located just offshore of the north Florida Atlantic coast early Monday and as predicted moved offshore when it passed George.
The storm strengthened some as it thundered its way toward the northern coast of South Carolina, leaving most Lowcountry residents relatively untouched.
Both Santee Cooper and Dominion Energy reported only a handful of power outages across Dorchester and Berkeley counties, although they could not immediately confirm that any of the outages were storm related.
Wind from the storm caused some minor damage as gusts of 40 miles per hour were observed in some parts of the Lowcountry, prompting the National Weather Service to keep its Tropical Storm Warning in place through Monday afternoon.
The weather warning included a statement on flooding rain as well as tornadoes.
Peak rainfall amounts were expected to be 3-6 inches, “with locally higher amounts,” according to the weather warning.
While the tornado alert never rose to warning status, NWS weather forecasters said the “situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes” and that there was a potential for a few tornadoes.
However, no tornadoes had been observed as the storm passed South Carolina on Monday.
Isaias was expected to bring more wind and rain, possibly rising to hurricane strength, later in the week as it skirted the East Coast population centers, making it as far as Maine by Wednesday morning.
Looking forward, weather watchers were keeping track of a disturbance forming in the East Atlantic north east of the Bahamas.
That unnamed low pressure system had a 40 percent chance of cyclone formation by Wednesday.
In May, the National Weather Service predicted 14 to 18 tropical storms for the 2020 hurricane season that runs from June 1 to Nov. 30. Seven to nine of those storms were forecast to become hurricanes.
To date the Atlantic Ocean, Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea have seen nine named tropical storms, Arthur, Bertha, Cristobal, Dolly, Edouard, Fay, Gonzalo, Hanna and Isaias.
One of those, Hanna, strengthened to hurricane level. Hanna formed in the Gulf of Mexico and became a Category 1 hurricane on July 25, making landfall on Padre Island, Texas before dropping to tropical storm status a day later.
While the annual hurricane season officially starts in June, hurricanes in North Atlantic waters can and do form in every month of the year, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.