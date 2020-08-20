Public invited to “Wheels & Reels” movie night

The City of Goose Creek Recreation Department is hosting an outdoor carpool cinema Night on Sept. 26 at Eubanks Park located at 125 Old Moncks Corner Road.
Participants are invited to view the 2019 film Aladdin from their own vehicles as the movie is shown on two inflatable movie screens. Attendees who have pre-registered for the event may begin arriving at 6 p.m., with showtime around 7:30 p.m.
Concessions will be available for purchase from local food vendors. This free event requires pre-registration through the Goose Creek Recreation Department. Registration may be done online at bit.ly/GCRECREATION. A receipt of registration will be used as your ticket for entry into the event venue.
The Wheels and Reels Movie Night is sponsored by Palmetto Kids Dentistry and Goose Creek Heating and Air.
Social distancing guidelines are in place and masks are to be worn while standing in common areas or lines. Pets and alcohol are prohibited.