Positive rate down, COVID-19 cases continue to decline

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC) released new COVD-19 numbers in the daily update on Aug. 27.
In a statement the agency announced 424 new confirmed cases. While that is well below previous case numbers and the positive rate continues to go down, there were 42 additional confirmed deaths and 14 new probable deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 113,107- probable cases to 1,491- confirmed deaths to 2,494, and 134 probable deaths.
The statement offered some encouraging numbers on the daily positive rate which has been as high as 22% in recent weeks. The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC on Aug. 26 statewide was 5,234 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 8.1%.
In the most recent statement DHEC doesn’t seem to go along with, the new and much debated, federal recommendations regarding testing. The Centers for Disease Control recently announced that those who have been exposed but are not systematic do not have to get tested.
SCDHEC said on Aug. 27, testing for COVID-19 is essential because it helps identify people who are infected with the virus, whether or not they have symptoms, so they can isolate themselves and keep those around them from becoming infected, especially at-risk individuals. Identifying those with COVID-19 who have symptoms helps ensure they receive the medical treatment they need.
State health officials continue to encourage social distancing and face-coverings. As schools begin to reopen the state will begin releasing information regarding any positive cases at schools across South Carolina in the coming days.