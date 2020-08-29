Pandemic continues to plague job market

Jobless, from
The coronavirus continues to wreak havoc on local employment, according to data from a major economic indicator released last week.
Unemployment numbers for Berkeley County, as well as the state, have shown no improvement from the previous month.
According to the Department of Employment and Workforce, the July jobless rate for Berkeley County stood at 8.7 percent, up slightly from the June’s 8.3 percent, and significantly higher than the same time last year, when the jobless rate was among the lowest in the state at 2.7 percent.
The situation was almost identical next door in Dorchester County where the July jobless rate stood at 8.8, up slightly from 8.7 percent in June. The jobless rate in July 2019 was 2.6 percent.
Statewide, the unemployment number stood at 8.6 percent down only slightly from a month ago when the jobless number was 8.7 percent. A year ago the jobless rate was 2.7 percent.
“The latest release for July’s Employment Situation shows the number of jobs continue to rise as the unemployment rate moves lower,” said Dan Ellzey, Employment and Workforce executive director. “The state’s worst unemployment rate was measured in April, with a revised unemployment rate of 12.8 percent. July’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in South
Carolina stands at 8.6 percent, a 32.8 percent improvement.”
Ellzey compared South Carolina to the rest of the nation, calling South Carolina’s situation “significantly better than the current national unemployment rate of 10.2 percent.”
“With a decreased unemployment rate, it’s no surprise that July’s release shows a promising trend of people rejoining the workforce,” Ellzey said. “Overall, I believe our state should be pleased with the recovery-driven direction of our economy. We are encouraged by the steady improvements. I believe the positive trends are indicative of the timing and measured steps taken by Governor McMaster when re-opening our economy.”
Data from the monthly Household Survey showed that some industries have performed better than others.