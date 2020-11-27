Oysters on the holiday menu? Remember to recycle shells

Whether they’re hand-harvested or sourced from a local seafood market, shellfish make an appearance on many Lowcountry holiday menus.
If your family is celebrating the holidays with an oyster roast, oyster stuffing, baked clam dip or another delicious shellfish recipe, make sure to gather up your shells afterward for recycling.
The health of South Carolina oyster reefs depends on your recycled shell — and now more than ever, in a year when many large, traditional roasts have been cancelled by the ongoing health crisis, every shell makes a difference.
“Recycling oyster shells is a critical step in helping the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) manage South Carolina’s oyster populations and helps to keep our fisheries sustainable,” said shellfish biologist Michael Hodges.
SCDNR biologists collect, quarantine, and ‘plant’ shell on shorelines across the coast each year. Your recycled shells form the foundation for new oyster reefs, onto which baby oysters (called ‘spat’) will settle and grow.
Check online or call 843-953-9397 to find locations near you where shell can be dropped off for recycling. All types of shell (both local and from out of state) are accepted.
Volunteers needed
SCDNR is calling residents to help rebuild South Carolina’s oyster reefs. Here’s what the agency needs:
- Volunteers to collect oyster shells from restaurants in the Charleston and Beaufort areas.
Skills desired:
- Comfortable lifting heavy ob jects (20-40 pounds).
- Comfortable pulling landscape trailers (if needed).
- Has a vehicle that can transport containers of oyster shells.
- Volunteers in the Beaufort area to coordinate pickup times with restaurants
- Organization and communication skills to schedule pickups with restaurants
If you have any questions about the volunteer positions or are interested in learning more, email Ann Clark Little at LittleA@dnr.sc.gov.