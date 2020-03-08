Officials continue to investigate 2 SC coronavirus cases

Authorities continue to monitor South Carolina's two presumptive cases of a infection caused by a dangerous strain of coronavirus, but no new developments have been announced since Saturday.
Officials said the cases, one in Kershaw County and one in Charleston County, should not alarm the public.
Despite officials warning SC residents not to panic, many stores have experienced shortages of hand sanitizer, soap, tissues and toilet paper, among other health products. Stores across the country, and worldwide, have reported customers bulk-buying products they hope can prevent contracting the virus.
Several chains have posted limits for how much of an item a customer can buy. Publix Super Markets placed a limit of two per customer for hand soaps and sanitizers, facial masks, disinfectants and other similar products. Locations for Starbucks and Dunkin' Donuts posted signs saying they would temporarily stop refilling reusable mugs and cups.
As of Sunday afternoon, the state had announced two cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. State officials were working to confirm the cases through the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control is still investigating how the Kershaw County resident, a woman in her 80s with no recent travel history, contracted the virus.
The Charleston County case was discovered when a Medical University of South Carolina worker in her 30s quarantined herself after returning from a trip to France and Italy. Her symptoms are mild, Dr. David Cole, president of MUSC Health, told The Post and Courier on Saturday. The Kershaw County patient is being treated in Columbia.
According to Johns Hopkins University, 464 cases of novel coronavirus infections have been identified in the United States and more than 100,000 cases have been confirmed worldwide.