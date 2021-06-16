New leader picked for Berkeley Chamber of Commerce

The Berkeley Chamber of Commerce announced June 2 the appointment of Todd Buddin, president & CEO of First National Bank of South Carolina, as president of the 2021 Berkeley Chamber of Commerce.
Buddin succeeds Clarence Wright, formally the southern division manager in gas operations of Dominion Energy, who has taken a new position in Georgia.
“Serving as the new president of the Berkeley Chamber’s Board of Directors is an incredible honor,” Buddin said.
Buddin is a Walterboro native with 30 years of banking experience. He is a 1987 graduate of Francis Marion University with a bachelor’s degree in business. He is also a 2011 graduate of The Graduate School of Banking at Louisiana State University.