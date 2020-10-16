New animal center construction starts in November

Ready with the renderings, diagrams, a location and a price tag, administrators in Berkeley County made their pitch to council members to get approval to break ground on a new animal center.
It was a planning process that got the green light back in August and the final math showed the construction will be, a shade under-budget. But the only numbers that were really needed were the ones provided on the current facility, tallying up to show a new shelter in Berkeley County is an idea whose time has come.
“The year 2017 we had 2,351 animals come into the shelter, this year we’re expecting 6,500,” said Heather McDowell, Community Services Director for Berkeley County, at the Oct. 12, council meeting. “As of October 5th [2020] we had 4,533 come in.”
Berkeley County, reluctantly, took control of the shelter sitting on three acres off of Cypress Gardens Road, in February of 2017. Since, administrators have worked to turn around what was, at best, an outdated model of animal rescue.
“I will say our live release rate for dogs is at 90-percent, so dog-wise our shelter could be considered a no kill shelter,” McDowell said addressing council. “Cat-wise, not so much, because we have to put down a lot cats and kittens that are feral.”
“We get cats continuously and they don’t come in one or two at a time, we’re talking 10 or 12 cats at a time. There’s days we get 20 kittens and cats. It’s just amazing how many animals come in there,” she said.
To get those numbers down, McDowell said the new shelter, that will be built on seven acres on Berkeley Center Drive, will have its own medical facility and will eventually be able to spay and neuter on site, rather than have to depend on other clinics.
Administrators said the center will cost $1.79 million to build. The project was allocated not to exceed $1.8 million. Council members will now prepare for the eventual, ceremonial ground breaking, that may happen sooner-than-later. The work to start construction at the site could begin sometime next month.
The money to pay for the work will be pulled from a $30-million bond. District 2’s Josh Whitley gave credit to Supervisor Johnny Cribb and his staff for reworking the bond money, he said, was poorly handled by the previous supervisor.
“This is something we’re doing within budget,” said Whitley. “No tax increase — money we’ve already gotten and we’re doing it because Supervisor Cribb and everybody has been fiscally conservative in all of these projects.”