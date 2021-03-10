Navy Credit Union opens new location to serve the military

he Navy Federal Credit Union despite the challenges of the ongoing pandemic, remains committed to serving the military, opening branches where the demand is high.
Last week, Navy Federal expanded its branch footprint with the addition of the Goose Creek Branch located on St. James Avenue. This new location is Navy Federal’s 345th branch world-wide and the 5th branch in the Charleston area.
The Charleston area is home to nearly 70,000 veterans; there are about 9,000 veterans within a 15-minute drive time of this branch. The Goose Creek branch will help serve nearly 108,000 members who live and work in the Charleston area, all part of the credit union’s commitment to improve upon our exceptional service to our members.
In honor of the new branch location, Navy Federal donated $5,000 to Soldiers’ Angels, which is a national nonprofit organization providing aid, comfort, and resources to the military, veterans, and their families.
For member convenience, the branch will offer instant issue debit cards, notary and lending services.
The new Navy Federal branch is located at 119 Plantation North Blvd, Suite D, Goose Creek, SC; nearby stores include Lowe’s and Walmart Supercenter.