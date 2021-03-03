MUSC Children's health experts warn of increased suicide rates among youth

from A1
As cases continue to surge amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, health experts at the Medical University of South Carolina warn of massive increases in youth suicides occurring both on a national and local level.
Experts at MUSC identified many chief concerns surrounding the mental health crisis that is unfolding, which continues to disproportionately affect teens and children, notably those that are of minority ethnic groups or are part of LGBTQ communities.
The past several months has been a disconcerting pattern of disrupted back to school plans, swelling financial turmoil and global unrest as families continuously attempt to adapt to the new and ever changing ‘normal’.
In response, health care workers are noticing a rise in children being seeing in the emergency room. Dr. Ryan Byrne, a child and adolescent psychiatrist at MUSC, has seen a doubling of the amount of children coming to the ER with issues surrounding mental health.
Byrne explained that the already stressed systems designed to support children in the state, such as the department of social services and foster care systems, which were above capacity even prior to the pandemic, are struggling to handle the additional strain caused by COVID-19 stressors. With no reserve left in the systems and many social opportunities still deemed unsafe, including school for some districts and those at risk, children are suffering the ramifications of a year spent without much of what is considered to be normal and necessary social interactions for development.
“The number of suicide attempts and suicide completions that we have seen has been unpresented,” said Dr. Elizabeth Mack, chief of pediatric critical care at MUSC, during a presentation held by MUSC’s children’s health experts on February 17. “We are seeing this routinely and to the point of where the mental health crisis we are taking care of even in our pediatric ICU is outnumbering the number of COVID patients that we are taking care of.”
Throughout the years, schools have continuously been dubbed with a burgeoning list of responsibilities. As described by Mack, today schools are ‘a cornerstone of our society of children.’ Often serving as a primary source of food, therapy and nurturing for many students statewide in addition to being a critical spot where abuse is detected or emotional shifts are noticed. With children transitioning in and out of various models of internet learning this past year, many students have been neglected of these key components of wellness.
“We have seen these inequalities with a highlighter and a bolding and an underline in every possible way in the past year as if they weren’t concerning enough,” Mack said.
Dr. Annie Andrews, director of advocacy in the department of pediatrics, pointed out that firearms are the leading cause of death for youths in South Carolina, with at least a third of those being suicides. Prior to the pandemic, Andrews voiced that there was an estimated 13 million youth in the United States that resided in homes with firearms and over four million of those firearms were not stored securely. The statistics are upsettingly relevant.
“It is important to understand that the case fatality rate when a child attempts to take their own life with a gun, is 80% of the time they will die. That is compared to a less than 2 percent case fatality rate for ingestion suicide attempts. Kids who live in houses with guns have a three times increase completed suicide risk,” Andrews said.
Andrews emphasized that access matters. When firearms are secured properly, meaning that guns are to be stored separate from ammunition and locked securely, those statists drop at staggering rates.
In addition to socio-economic inequalities, the racial health inequalities surrounding gun violence specifically puts minorities at larger risks for injury.
“Gun violence is one of the leading areas where we see racial health inequalities in that black and brown young boys and young men are at a significantly increased risk for gun violence of all kinds. Includes accidental, intentional homicidal, suicidal, primarily the homicide and in that intentional. So anytime gun violence rates go up, that’s going to disproportionately affect our black and brown communities,” Andrews said.
Health experts say that in addition to prioritizing securing firearms properly, parents should “teen proof” their houses including locking all medications, even over the counter medications, so that there is no accessibility.
In addition to firearms, the crippling influence of social media has largely been reported as an influence in many patients’ suicidal ideations.
“The concept of in person bullying is real and the concept of social media bullying is real and O will often have kids tell me that someone on some platform that they don’t even know, encouraged them to take their own life,” Mack said.
Mack heeds parents to monitor their children’s social media activity and other screen time usages as the already vulnerable age group is facing more severe impacts from online interactions.
In the face of the pandemic, many parental figures are juggling a lot of difficult priorities. Child care options are largely exhausted at this point and there continues to be little room for leniency for parents.
“People are resorting to their back up back up child care plans and just not able to provide the level of supervision that they would have expected of themselves before the pandemic,” Andrews said.
Andrews prompts parents to be aware of the environments their children are exposed to when they are not at home additionally, with a similar “teen proof” mindset to those areas.
So what are some signs that your child may be suffering from mental health related issues or suicidal ideations? Byrne said that changes in your child’s baseline behavior, extreme irritability or uncharacteristic and increased social isolation are indicators of potential distress. Even if your child is typically not apt to impulsive decisions, the health experts urge families to universally take these precautions
Byrne said that some positive behaviors can be modeled by parents, clinicians and teachers in an attempt to combat the growing issue. For example, modeling resilience without complaining about current restrictions or being open to talking about the way the pandemic has affected them by naming emotions that they may be feeling.
“If you are noticing the changes but your child is resisting talking about it too, offering up taking them to therapy. Sometimes children will be more willing to open up to a therapist than a parent due to knowing that that person is someone they will see once a week but won’t have to constantly approach about these emotions,” Byrne said.
Although the statistics are grim, the MUSC children’s health experts affirm that there is a lot that can be done in response.
“The optimistic side of me says that if we can model our resilience to children, talk about what we are looking forward to and how things are effecting us that ultimately this may be a thing for children to look back on as look at what we all got through together,” Byrne said.
Some resources available to anyone in Dorchester and Berkeley county include, but are not limited to, the mobile crisis number which is (843) 414-2350, counselors are available to talk to patients over the phone, as well as the national suicdie prevention line 800-273-8255. Both lines are attended 24/7.