Lowcountry churches resume in-person gatherings

Some churches in the Lowcountry are reopening the doors to their sanctuary after closing them to the public in an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Worshipers who decide to return to the physical building for church services can expect some changes. Chairs may be spaced out to accommodate for social distancing; many people will wear masks; there might be contactless entry and exit of the building.
For the safety of its members, many churches will continue live-streaming services for those who wish to participate from their own homes.
The timeline for transitioning to in-person gatherings has varied between individual churches and different denominations.
For United Methodist Churches in South Carolina, Bishop L. Jonathan Holston said worship and other in‐person gatherings are allowed to resume beginning June 14. Individual churches throughout the state are encouraged to follow guidelines for reopening that were set by church leaders.
“Even when the church doors are once again open and we can safely gather, this does not mean a return to business as usual,” Holston said. “It is critical to recognize the importance of the safe and sanitary practices necessary once we return to church buildings.”
Holston said churches may choose to delay reopening to a later date, depending on their own context.
“We embrace this opportunity to be a beacon of hope in a hurting world,” he said.
Bethany UMC, one of the larger United Methodist Churches in Summerville, announced Sunday that it will resume in-person worship services on June 21.
Summerville Baptist Church opened in-person worship on Sunday and asked its congregation to register online prior to attending in-person. The church offered three identical worship services and practiced social distancing on-site. Sunday school classes will continue virtually, according to church staff members.
Freedom Church in Moncks Corner will resume in-person worship and open their doors to the public on June 7. According to a news release from the church, the decision was announced following a virtual meeting of local pastors with public health experts representing the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SC DHEC) and state elected officials, including the Governor’s Office.
“We hope the collaborative work of our local pastors and elected officials will provide the support and guidance our area churches can use to assist them in making decisions that are best for their congregations,” said Freedom Church Lead Pastor Shawn Wood.
Local churches included in the collaborative effort include Abiding Word Family Ministries, Awaken Church, Faith Church, Freedom Church, Journey Church, New Vision Cathedral, Northwood Church, Pointe North Church, Reality Church, Seacoast Church, Summerbrook Church and Summerville Baptist Church.