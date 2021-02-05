Low Country Blessings Boxes seeks Valentine's Donations

In 2017, a resident by the name of Katie Dahleim used repurposed cabinets to create space for the community to come together.
Inspired by a little free pantry she saw in Arkansas, Dahliem used a few of these cabinets to produce the first ever Lowcountry Blessing Boxes. Today, more than 175 of these boxes can be found scattered throughout the Lowcountry from Mcclellanville to Hilton Head, providing hundreds of “blessings” over the years.
Lowcountry Blessing Boxes accepts a variety of items such as non perishable food items, baby supplies and toiletries. They do not accept books or clothing. However, as February begins and Valentine’s day is on the horizon, the organization is working to expand its focus toward supplying boxes with Valentines donations.
Specific box locations can be found at the Low Country Blessing Box website .
Kelly Page, director of Lowcountry Blessing Boxes, first started her involvement with the program as a volunteer a few years ago. Today, Page remains an essential part of the project.
“The idea is you donate these boxes of valentines for the kids to give to classmates and it’s just one last thing for parents, who are struggling, to go out and buy. It’s already there for them. It just allows that kid to participate and be part of it. And again you know, to share the kindness,” Page said.
Kindness is a key word in the mission of Lowcountry Blessing Boxes. The nonprofit is powered by community members participating in the movement simply for the purpose of looking out for others. Page developed a habit of curating this kindness in her everyday life.
“The way I got started was every time I went to the grocery store, I just picked up some extra things and dropped them off on the way. And just made it a habit. Once you start doing it, it’s very easy to keep doing it,” Page said.
Page said that she has seen members of the community working to provide for the even greater need that exists amidst the COVID pandemic.
As stores nationwide prepare for one of the largest commercial holidays of the year, community members involved in this project work to identify and execute the local needs of families.