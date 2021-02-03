K-9 Goose is welcomed onto the Goose Creek Police Department

It was only one week ago that the Goose Creek Police Department first introduced the newest member of their team, K-9 Goose. Goose is an 8-week old German Shepherd who was recently donated to Chief LJ Roscoe. Her father, K-9 Tommy, weighs approximately ninety pounds and has served as a K-9 with the Dekalb County Sheriff's Office for many years. Goose was the only one of her litter chosen to be a K-9.
Goose is beginning her year long training that will prepare her for serving on the field. She is currently working on basic obedience skills which include following commands such as “sit,” “no” and “come.”
As she progresses, Goose will eventually master other key skills throughout her training such as portions regarding apprehension and narcotics.
Most of her training is given by Chief LJ Roscoe, former head of the K-9 program in Dekalb County, who is responsible for taking care of Goose outside of office hours as well.
“She comes to work with me every morning and goes home with me everyday,” Roscoe said.
After completing her year long training course, Goose will be matched with a handler and will serve on the field for about 7 to 8 years before retiring.
“It’s going to be hard to give her away after finishing training,” Roscoe said.