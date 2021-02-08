High water, higher temperatures in forecast

Local residents began the work week waking up to sub-freezing temperatures around the region, and the National Weather Service issued several cold weather related warnings throughout the state.
Flood warnings in Berkeley and Dorchester County centered on the typical high water areas of the Santee and Edisto rivers. A warning for Jamestown was first set to expire on Tuesday evening, but forecasters have since changed the warning to remain in effect “until further notice.”
The Santee River was nearly a foot and a half above the 10-foot flood stage and residents in Jamestown saw minor flooding in the low lying areas. The river was expected to remain at or above 11.4 feet for the next few days.
Forecasters said that if the river rose to 12 feet, “several dirt logging roads” would become impassable.
Along the Edisto River at Givhans Ferry a flood warning was expected to expire on Tuesday evening. The river rose to 10.1 feet on Sunday, slightly above the flood stage of 10 feet.
“Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast,” according to the National Weather Service. “The river [was] expected to fall below flood stage Tuesday morning and continue falling to 9.6 feet Friday evening.
At the 10-foot flood stage mark, the Edisto was flowing into the ends of numerous river access roads including Happiness Lane, Canon Road, Cardinal Lane, Huckleberry Hill Lane, and Gator Walk.
When the National Weather Service issues weather and flood warnings, it means weather events have been observed and residents should take immediate action, such as seek higher ground.
The level of the Santee River is largely controlled by how much water is released over Santee Dam on Lake Marion, which is managed by Santee Cooper.
Continued wet weather in the Upstate has sent water downstream to fill both Lake Marion and Lake Moultrie. Forecasts of more rain continue through the week.
Locally National Weather Service forecasters are calling for a 40 to 50 percent chance of showers through the Week.
Temperatures around the Lowcountry are expected to rise with highs near 70 mid-week and lows in the low- to mid-50s.