Goose Creek mayor talks about race with local pastor

Goose Creek Mayor Greg Habib recently joined Pastor Dexter Easley at New Life Christian Fellowship Church to discuss race while adhering to the social distancing guidelines and screening live via Facebook.
On July 2, the two men opened up a public dialogue about racism in America, police brutality, diversifying the workplace and the strengthening black lives matter movement. They accepted questions from audience members present at the event and also from those who submitted questions online.
Prompted by national unrest over racial injustice and police brutality, Habib said it was important to begin a local conversation about race.
“The discussion has to start and it has to start as soon as possible…. so that people can participate and learn and grow,” Habib said.
He emphasized that a person’s perspective is often shaped by their environment, background and experiences. Adding that oftentimes people think they have a monopoly on the absolute truth and everyone believes he or she is right. But he said there are two things everyone should understand: people do not have a monopoly on the truth and they should learn to listen to others.
VaLinda Miller, the owner of Turning Page Bookshop in Goose Creek, asked Habib how the city plans to diversify its police force as well as its governing body. She said the police department especially needs more diversity.
“I remember hearing you say that you want us to live in a city where we could work and live- which means we cannot all be one color and one thinking at one time,” Miller said.
Habib replied that the city is working on diversifying itself and hiring Police Chief LJ Roscoe- who is white but previously worked in a majority black department in Georgia- was one step toward that goal. He touted Roscoe as a leader who can communicate at a high level with all people of all races and socioeconomic designations. He added that she is committed to community policing.
Community-oriented policing, or community policing describes a type of policing that focuses on building positive relationships within the community.
Habib spoke about how the city recruits police officers from historically black colleges and universities. He said the city continues to seek out qualified minorities.
Some audience members raised the topic of how implicit biases affect the behavior of law enforcement officers. There was some discussion about how officers are vetted during the hiring process and later how they are frequently evaluated. Many in the audience shared their personal experiences of encounters with local law enforcement officials.
One man said after learning about the police killing of Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta; he doesn’t want to see that happen in Goose Creek. He said for the most part he has observed mutual respect between law enforcement officers and residents in Goose Creek.
Several audience members asked how to further similar discussions on race within the community and continue to grow in their understanding of race relations. Easley said simply befriending someone who is different than yourself is one way to start.
“Open up your heart to build relationships and be intentional about it,” he said.
He followed up and said the act requires people to overcome their biases and build a friendship with purpose.
Habib added that while a lot of people do not see themselves as racist- most people do have some prejudices.
“We all hold them and as we recognize those...we have the ability to confront them,” Habib said.
To view the entire conversation, visit the New LIFE Christian Fellowship facebook page.