Goose Creek City Councilwoman Gayla McSwain to run for state senate

Goose Creek City Councilwoman Gayla McSwain has announced that she will run as a Republican for S.C. State Senate District 44. McSwain is a former Army Air Defense PATRIOT missile officer and first term Goose Creek city councilwoman.
In a news release, McSwain stated she is known for her hard work, doing her homework on issues, and concentration on constituent service. The seat is currently held by Sen. Paul Campbell, who has said he will not seek re-election.
Upon registering for the Republican primary, McSwain said that she’s ready to take on the biggest challenges facing our state, which she listed as education reform, good quality jobs and infrastructure.
“I am the daughter of cotton mill workers so I know that a good education is worth fighting for because that is the best path to a good job and independence,” McSwain said. “I always loved a challenge and joined the Air Defense Artillery because that was the only combat speciality women were allowed to join at that time.”
McSwain is a trained Army paratrooper, a retired attorney and a mother.
“My entire life has prepared me to fight for what’s right and to stand up against the status quo,” McSwain said. “The COVID-19 crisis has taught us that we can’t just keep doing things as they’ve always been done — our government must be continuously prepared. To do that, we need leaders who are reasonable, pragmatic, and who are going to do what it takes to protect South Carolina families in both the good times and the bad.”
McSwain said as soon as it is safe to do so, she plans to talk directly with every voter to let them know that she believes in supporting good businesses, low taxes, small government, and ensuring a safe and healthy environment.
“I’ve always fought for our shared American values, and I’ll never stop fighting for them,” McSwain said.
McSwain recently sued Mayor Greg Habib and City Administrator Jake Broom for not letting her or other council members view the applications of all of the candidates applying to the job of city manager.
The issue was resolved after a judge ordered that the mayor release the applications for McSwain and others to view.