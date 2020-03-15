Goose Creek announces closings and cancellations

Due to the ongoing coronavirus threat, and in light of Gov. McMaster’s March 15 order to close all South Carolina schools, the City of Goose Creek has made the following changes effective immediately:
All previously scheduled public meetings — including City Council, Planning Commission, Architectural Review Board and Cultural Arts Commission — have been cancelled. Any special-called City Council meetings prior to the regular meeting scheduled for April 14 will be announced and publicized on the City’s website and sent to the media.
All City of Goose Creek Recreation facilities, including the Community Center and Activity Center, are closed to the public through at least the end of March. All sports activities, programs and other events are cancelled, and no events will take place until April at the earliest.
All City water payments, permit applications, and business license payments will only be accepted at the drive-thru window at City Hall. Other than the drive-thru window, City Hall is closed to the public. Please note that water will not be shut off for non-payment as long as the state of emergency is in effect. A missed payment will not result in a resident’s water being cut off.
All Municipal Court proceedings, including jury trials, are postponed until April at the earliest. Court payments will be taken at the window inside the Municipal Court building.
Crowfield Golf Club will remain open for play, but the bar and grill will serve take-out only, and there will be no congregating in the clubhouse, pro shop, or patio area. All golf carts will be sanitized and disinfected between rounds.