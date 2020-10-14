Flood Warning issued on Santee River near Jamestown

The National Weather Service issued a Flood Warning until further notice on the Santee River near Jamestown.
At 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, the water level was 8.8 feet. Flood stage is 10 feet.
Forecasters said residents in the area should expect minor flooding as the river is expected to rise above flood stage early Thursday morning and continue rising to 12.9 feet Sunday evening.
Officials said at 12 feet, several dirt logging roads are impassable, and residents in low-lying or flood-prone areas should seek higher ground immediately.