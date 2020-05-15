You are the owner of this article.
Fetter Health Care to Open COVID-19 Mobile Testing Sites

Swabs used to test for the coronavirus are ready for patients at the Roper St. Francis drive-through testing site on Rivers Avenue in North Charleston in March. A group of state lawmakers wants the needs of rural and poor areas to be taken into account as the economy gradually reopens. File/Lauren Petracca/Staff

Dorchester County and Fetter Heath Care Network (FHCN) have partnered to offer mobile COVID-19 screening and testing. The mobile site will be in different locations throughout Dorchester County beginning May 18.

Screening and testing will be conducted 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday. Each site will be accessible for walk-up and drive-thru testing.

Mobile Testing Sites

Mon, May 18

Williams Memorial Elementary, 290 S. Metts St.

St. George

Wed, May 20

Miles Road Baptist, 816 Miles Jamison Rd.

Summerville

Fri, May 22

Cathedral of Praise, 3790 Ashley Phosphate Rd.

North Charleston

Tue, May 26

Clayhill Elementary, 387 South Railroad Ave.

Ridgeville

Thur, May 28

Alston Middle School, 500 Bryan St.

Summerville

Wed, June 3

Odyssey Education Center, 145 Hill St.

Harleyville

Fri, June 5

Dorchester Presbyterian, 10290 Dorchester Rd.

Summerville

Individuals experiencing cough, fever and shortness of breath can request a screening at FetterCovid19Screening.org or by calling 1-800-365-7410 to connect with a Fetter provider. Residents are asked to wear face coverings and practice safe social distancing while at the mobile testing site.

Currently, all insurance providers in South Carolina are covering the full cost of COVID-19 testing. Patient insurance information will be processed during testing. Co-pays or deductibles will not be charged. All patients will be served regardless of their ability to pay.

Harris Teeter COVID-19 Drive-Thru Testing

On Friday, May 15, Harris Teeter in partnership with Kroger Health and The Little Clinic will offer free COVID-19 testing for qualifying individuals, by appointment only. Individuals must schedule an appointment by visiting www.harristeeter.com/covidtesting.

Testing will be available at the Charleston Convention Center, 5000 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston, between the hours of 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM, on Fridays, Saturdays, and Mondays (with the exception of Memorial Day) through May 30.

This onsite testing is supported with the laboratory services provided by eTrueNorth, a contractor of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

