Fetter Health Care to Open COVID-19 Mobile Testing Sites

Dorchester County and Fetter Heath Care Network (FHCN) have partnered to offer mobile COVID-19 screening and testing. The mobile site will be in different locations throughout Dorchester County beginning May 18.
Screening and testing will be conducted 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday. Each site will be accessible for walk-up and drive-thru testing.
Mobile Testing Sites
Mon, May 18
Williams Memorial Elementary, 290 S. Metts St.
St. George
Wed, May 20
Miles Road Baptist, 816 Miles Jamison Rd.
Summerville
Fri, May 22
Cathedral of Praise, 3790 Ashley Phosphate Rd.
North Charleston
Tue, May 26
Clayhill Elementary, 387 South Railroad Ave.
Ridgeville
Thur, May 28
Alston Middle School, 500 Bryan St.
Summerville
Wed, June 3
Odyssey Education Center, 145 Hill St.
Harleyville
Fri, June 5
Dorchester Presbyterian, 10290 Dorchester Rd.
Summerville
Individuals experiencing cough, fever and shortness of breath can request a screening at FetterCovid19Screening.org or by calling 1-800-365-7410 to connect with a Fetter provider. Residents are asked to wear face coverings and practice safe social distancing while at the mobile testing site.
Currently, all insurance providers in South Carolina are covering the full cost of COVID-19 testing. Patient insurance information will be processed during testing. Co-pays or deductibles will not be charged. All patients will be served regardless of their ability to pay.
Harris Teeter COVID-19 Drive-Thru Testing
On Friday, May 15, Harris Teeter in partnership with Kroger Health and The Little Clinic will offer free COVID-19 testing for qualifying individuals, by appointment only. Individuals must schedule an appointment by visiting www.harristeeter.com/covidtesting.
Testing will be available at the Charleston Convention Center, 5000 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston, between the hours of 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM, on Fridays, Saturdays, and Mondays (with the exception of Memorial Day) through May 30.
This onsite testing is supported with the laboratory services provided by eTrueNorth, a contractor of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.