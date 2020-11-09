Election Day numbers

Election Day 2020 has come and gone and as the dust settles there was record breaking voter turnout in local counties.

Due to a printing error Dorchester County officials had to work some overtime to get additional mail-in-absentee ballots counted.

A statement sent to local media on Nov.6 stated county staff and the Charleston County Election Commission, Dorchester County manually entered and scanned 14,058 by-mail ballots. The statement said Workers then began manually duplicating the ballots at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 4, and worked around the clock until 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 5, at which time all 14,058 ballots were scanned and all votes counted.

Dorchester officials said teams worked in pairs of two to manually duplicate the ballots with both individuals reviewing the ballots for accuracy. The ballots were then reviewed twice more prior to scanning. Officers with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division were also present to safeguard the ballots.

“I am thankful for the teamwork and commitment to the electoral process shown,” said Todd Billman, executive director of the Dorchester County Election Commission. “The respect for the process was apparent to all who witnessed it. All ballots were scanned, and all votes were counted.”

All told, of the 113,272 registered voters in Dorchester County 77,580 of them cast a ballot in the 2020 election. The number of votes represents 68.5 percent of registered voters.

Numbers from the South Carolina Election Commission show Berkeley County had a heavy turnout as well.

Berkeley County has 144,862 registered voters and 104,873 cast a ballot. That number represents 72.4 percent of registered voters in Berkeley County.

Statewide there were 2,521,182 ballots cast with 3,513,225 registered voters. That number represents 71.76 percent of registered voters in South Carolina.