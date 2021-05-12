Effective immediately, Goose Creek repeals mask mandate

At the May 11, meeting Goose Creek City Council voted to end a mask ordinance and social distancing within city limits.
The vote passed by a count of 5-2 and nullifies the mandate that addressed the COVID19 pandemic by requiring face coverings be worn in public buildings and outside when social distancing wasn’t possible.
The new ordinance goes into effect immediately. The vote also repeals several emergency measures that allowed City boards and commissions – including City Council – to conduct meetings electronically.
“I am proud of our response to COVID19, and I’m grateful for our residents’ patience and cooperation,” Goose Creek Mayor, Greg Habib said. “Like thousands of you, I have received a COVID19 vaccination and I encourage all residents to do the same. Let’s continue to make the COVID threat as small as possible for our City.”
While wearing a face covering is no longer law in Goose Creek, officials encourage all residents to remain vigilant, and COVID19 vaccinations are strongly recommended.