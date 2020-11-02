You have permission to edit this article.
Dorchester Paws launches new adoption promotion

Dorchester Paws in Summerville cares for thousands of animals each year.

COVID-19 has made holiday parties more difficult, but Dorchester Paws has an idea to bring you the purr-fect friend at a low price.

Starting Monday, Dorchester Paws began hosting an adoption promotion on cats and kittens for $25. 

"After dealing with a long and extensive puppy and kitten season, the shelter has been either at capacity or close for several months," according to a statement from Dorchester Paws officials.

In an effort to help find feline friends a forever home before the colder months arrive, Dorchester Paws launched its adoption promotion to include all cats and kittens; the fee includes their spay/neuter, vaccines and a microchip.

Residents interested in having the presence of another animal, but aren’t able to make the commitment of adoption are encouraged to foster a dog or cat, consider partaking in a Dorchester Paws Date with A Dog or consider inviting a Dorchester Paws dog over for a sleepover, officials stated

If interested in partaking in one of these avenues, residents should visit DorchesterPaws.org for more information and/or visit the shelter at 136 Four Paws Lane between  noon and 5 p.m.

“For literally $25, you’re going to be able to get a fully vetted cat and it’s a deal that you rarely see," said 

Maddie Moore, interim executive director at Dorchester Paws on the Will You Accept This Rose? promotion. "Not only is it a great monetary deal, but once you bring one of our rescue cats into your life, you’ll realize that the unconditional love of a pet is priceless.”

Established in 1972, Dorchester Paws is the only open-admission shelter in Dorchester County serving all the lost, abandoned and abused dogs and cats. 